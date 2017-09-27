Angle On Reason Why WWE Announces Nia Jax's Weight, Zack Ryder/New Day

- WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently addressed why WWE announces Nia Jax's weight during her ring entrance, considering the fact that they don't do this for other women in the company. According to Angle, it's because she's beautiful and proud of her weight. Jax went on to reply to Angle's tweet as well. Check out both tweets below.

- Zack Ryder and The New Day are scheduled to appear at Funko Headquarters in Everett, Washington on Tuesday, October 17th. For more information, check out the following tweet.




