Paige Reacts To Nia Jax's Comments About Weight, Latest On Her WWE Return

As previously reported, Paige has been at the WWE Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida recently as she prepares for her highly-anticipated WWE return.

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Paige has already been officially cleared to return to action, and is expected to resurface as part of the SmackDown Live brand.

On Monday, the former WWE Divas Champion and Total Divas cast member responded to current RAW Superstar Nia Jax on social media when the subject of her weight came up.

"You're beautiful inside and out girl," wrote Paige via her official Twitter page. "A true role model and very inspiring. Keep doing what you're doing! Miss you!!!"

Check out Nia Jax and Paige's recent social media interaction below.




