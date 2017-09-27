Flashback Friday Schedule For WWE Network Special Honoring Bruno Sammartino

VIDEO
WWE will be running a "Flashback Friday" special on the
WWE Network this week for WWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino.
Featured below is the schedule for the WWE digital subscription service this Friday, with the Bruno Sammartino theme in place to honor the pro wrestling legend on his birthday.
WWE NETWORK FLASHBACK FRIDAY: BRUNO SAMMARTINO
* 3pm EST - Old School, 3/17/1975: Old School Card from MSG features WWF Champion Bruno Sammartino defending against Spiros Arion. Killer Kowalski, Ivan Putski, and more.
* 4pm EST - Tuesday Night Titans, 5/10/1985: Vince McMahon hosts Tuesday Night Titans with Lord Alfred Hayes. Guests include Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper, Bob Orton, and Ivan Putski.
* 5pm EST - Old School, 4/14/1975: Bruno Sammartino defends the WWE Title against Spiros Arion in a Greek Death Match. Greg Valentine makes his Madison Square Garden debut.
* 7pm EST - Legends with JBL: JBL sits down with Bruno Sammartino to discuss some memorable exploits from his extraordinary career in sports entertainment.
* 7:45pm EST - WWE Story Time: Everyone has a story, and these WWE Superstars and Legends share tales from the good old days before they were shining in the WWE spotlight!
* 8pm EST - Old School, 10/23/1978: Ernie Ladd challenges Bob Backlund for the WWE Championship. Blood is shed in a bout between Bruno Sammartino and Superstar Billy Graham.
* 9:31pm EST - Table For 3: Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino - 3 Champions spanning 3 generations share amazing stories from their legendary careers. * 10pm EST - Old School, 3/25/1978: Old School Card from Philly features Bob Backlund defending the WWWF Title against Spiros Arion. Bruno Sammartino vs. Ken Patera and more.
