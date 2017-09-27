Photos: Stephanie McMahon Represents WWE At Boys & Girls Clubs D.C. Event

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 27, 2017
On Monday, WWE executive Stephanie McMahon represented the company at the Boys & Girls Clubs Of America's Youth Of The Year event held in Washington, D.C.

Following the event, the WWE performer took to social media to comment on, and share some photos of, the big day.

"So proud to be here at the @BGCA_Clubs #YOY #YOYTurns70 with the 2017 Youth of the Year finalists! #WitnessTheFuture," wrote Stephanie McMahon in one of two tweets she posted from the event.

The second tweet, which also contained photos of her appearance at the event, reads as follows:

"The performances, stories and @BGCA_Clubs #YOY finalists were absolutely inspiring. Thank you for creating future leaders @BGCA #YOYturns70"

Check out photos of Stephanie McMahon at the Boys & Girls Clubs Of America's Youth Of The Year event from Monday.




