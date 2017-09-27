WWE Clash Of Champions Announcement, Flashback Friday Update, Bayley

- Featured above is the Nintendo World Championships 2017 announcement, which confirms Bayley for the event on October 7th in New York City, New York.

- As noted, WWE will be honoring Bruno Sammartino for his birthday this Friday with a "Flashback Friday" special lineup on the WWE Network. Featured below are some additional "Flashback Friday" themes that are scheduled for the future.

* October 6th: Today In History
* October 13th: Friday The 13th
* October 20th: WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall's Birthday
* October 27th: Halloween Weekend

- WWE posted the following announcement regarding this year's "Clash Of Champions" event coming to the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.




