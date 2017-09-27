WWE Clash Of Champions Announcement, Flashback Friday Update, Bayley[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Featured above is the Nintendo World Championships 2017 announcement, which confirms Bayley for the event on October 7th in New York City, New York.
- As noted, WWE will be honoring Bruno Sammartino for his birthday this Friday with a "Flashback Friday" special lineup on the WWE Network. Featured below are some additional "Flashback Friday" themes that are scheduled for the future.
* October 6th: Today In History
- WWE posted the following announcement regarding this year's "Clash Of Champions" event coming to the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.