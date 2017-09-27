Robbie E. Talks About GFW Stars Succeeding In WWE, His GFW Status & More

Sponsored Links



GFW star Robbie E. recently spoke with our friend Raj Giri at WrestlingInc.com for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his current status with GFW: "I'm still a part of the company; I think when Jeff [Jarrett] took over, the number one thing he wanted to do when he restarted it was to revamp the GFW roster and give it a whole new look. To do so, you would have to take some people off of TV that have been there a while to make the product look different, so I'm not the only guy. There are a few of us that are still lingering to make our return. The cool thing is, like we talked about, with the seven years that I have been there holding the titles, where I've been looked at as a comedy guy where I hadn't been taken seriously; so, this is my chance to start over in a more serious role and be a new Robbie E, so I believe it's going to be better for everyone involved so I believe it is a good thing."

On his significant other giving birth to twins: "Well, that is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with in my entire life. Harder than Pro Wrestling or Amazing Race, and my Wife; having 9 1/2 month old twins, and now they are at the stage where they are slowly moving around, having to chase them around, that has been the biggest challenge of my life, 100%."

On the many management changes TNA and GFW has had over the years: "If someone is going to come in there is going to be massive changes that are going to be made. People are thinking how there are massive changes happening all the time and they are getting sick of it, but I think this will be the last time changes will happen, and now they have a direction of where they are going with it and I believe they will continue to go with it, so there won't be as many changes going forward because I believe they are set on what they want their future to be."

On if he feels GFW handled the Alberto El Patron situation properly: "Yeah, and it's kind of like the Bram thing. I'm sure Alberto is a super cool dude; he looked at it the same way. It was more of a precaution thing. Even in the statement that he released he agreed with their decision just to be on the safe side."

On so many TNA / GFW stars having success in WWE: "It's not only three awesome wrestlers because they are so talented, it's also cool because there was a time when everyone said that if you were in TNA you would be there for life and that there is no where else to go, but it shows that there is. This goes to show how awesome Jeff Jarrett is because he helped brand them. Believe me, Jeff helped them develop their platform on SpikeTV at the time and become such bigger stars it's awesome and am so happy for them. All three are great guys. When I first started on the road with TNA, me and Bobby Roode travelled everywhere together so I learned so much from him. I'm super happy for him."

