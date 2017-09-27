Charlotte Talks Rousey Rumors (Video), WWE HOFers On Starrcade Challenge

- WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN SportsCenter earlier this week to promote her new "Second Nature" book. During her appearance on the show, which you can check out via the video embedded above, the multiple-time WWE and NXT Women's Champion spoke about the possibility of a showdown against former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.

- It looks like the hype for a potential showdown between WWE Hall Of Famers The Rock 'N' Roll Express and the team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the upcoming Starrcade special event in Greensboro continues. Both Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the legendary tag-team, which has already been confirmed for the event, have responded to Anderson and Gallows challenging them. Check out the comments made by all four members of the two separate tag-teams below.




