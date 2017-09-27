SmackDown Live Viewership Increases This Week (9/26)

Sponsored Links



The Tuesday, September 26th episode of WWE SmackDown Live on the USA Network finished with 2.542 million viewers, up from last week's 2.510 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily

This week's episode featured Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in the main event, as well as Shane McMahon's response to Owens ahead of their Hell In A Cell showdown and more.

SmackDown Live finished number four in viewership for this week, trailing Hannity, Rachel Maddow and Tucker Carlson. The show finished number two in the coveted 18-49 year-old demographic, trailing American Horror Story.