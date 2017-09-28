WWE Sends "Cease & Desist" Letter to The Young Bucks

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at prowrestlingsheet.com, WWE has officially sent a cease and desist letter to The Young Bucks, asking the NJPW/ROH tag team to immediately stop using the "too sweet" hand gesture during matches and on merchandise.

-- WWE is also asking the Young Bucks to put into writing that they will not use any of the company's intellectual property in the future with the caveat that if they do, they would be fined $150,000 or more in damages.

-- It is unknown at this time whether the Young Bucks plan to fight this in court, but they have consulted a lawyer in order to figure out the best way to proceed.

-- On a sidenote, this comes on the heels of The Bullet Club (of which the Young Bucks are part of) invading Raw this past Monday. The backstage rumor is that Vince McMahon was none too pleased at those developments and some are taking this cease and desist notice as WWE's reaction to the invasion.