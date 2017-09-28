Backstage News on Plans for Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Before WrestleMania

With Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar winning cleanly at No Mercy, the direction for WrestleMania 34 is very clear - a match between the two with Reigns pinning Lesnar to become the company's top star.
The company's plan right now is to remain in a "holding pattern" until around Royal Rumble, at which time the program between the two will start to be heavily focused on. In the meantime, the "distraction" will be for Lesnar to disappear for a few months and for Reigns to get involved in a Shield reunion storyline.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
