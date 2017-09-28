WWE Hires New Full-Time Coach At WWE Performance Center In Orlando

Sponsored Links



WWE has hired a new coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

U.K. pro wrestling veteran Johnny Moss is scheduled to move to Florida in mid-October to begin his stint as a full-time coach at the WWE training facility.

Moss had previously worked a stint as guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in the summer of 2016.

Following the announcement of his full-time job as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, Moss spoke about landing the gig with The News & Star outlet in the U.K.

"This is a lifelong dream fulfilled," said Moss of landing the job. "I've been obsessed with wrestling since I was eight – it's all I ever wanted to do - and to be offered this job with WWE is beyond anything I could ever have hoped for."

The article also notes that Moss, who has trained noted talents such as Finn Balor and Killian Dain in the past, will be reporting to Triple H, William Regal and Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center. His time will be primarily split between training talents at the Orlando training facility and working with them at various live events across the country.