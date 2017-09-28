The Lawcast Ep. 20 - WCW Clash of Champions Fall Brawl/Mountain Madness Has A Really Long Name

Sponsored Links



Hiya, and welcome back for another installment of the Lawcast! This week Law and Cewsh break down a show that could LOOSELY be called a classic, and try to make sense of what in the hell was going in in WCW under the direction of Jim Herd. Confederate flags wielded by faces AND heels, a varied collection of weirdo ideas, and the crown jewel of them all. The mysterious man himself. THE BLACK SCORPION.

All this and more, this week on the show!