Update on John Cena's Return, Backstage News on Plans for Brock Lesnar

While John Cena did tease retiring from WWE, he is not gone for good and only for about two months while filming his next movie. The plan right now is for him to be back in time for Survivor Series in November.





Brock Lesnar meanwhile isn't even scheduled for Survivor Series. His opponents were originally supposed to be Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman for the rest of this year but injuries and timing changed that up.





Joe, Strowman and now Balor will all end up with matches against Lesnar but plans for Rollins/Lesnar are likely off since Seth is involved in the Shield storyline. The idea was for Lesnar to simply plow through everyone by pinning them with the F-5 until he met Reigns at WrestleMania. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





