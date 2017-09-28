Bray Wyatt's Ex-Wife Requests His Financial Documents; WWE Doesn't Comply

Sponsored Links



-- As first reported by Fightful.com, WWE was served with another subpoena in Connecticut court last month - this time by Samantha Rotunda - the former wife of WWE star Bray Wyatt. The two are in the middle of a divorce and Samantha's attorneys have requested WWE provide specific documentation in regards to her ex-husband's income with the company.

-- While WWE did produce Wyatt's 1099's, booking contracts and some licensing contracts, they have claimed that the conservative estimate of completing the entire subpoena would cost them $247,500 and $483,000. Attorneys have asked for close to 100 different documents related to Wyatt's wages and WWE rejected the request by saying it was "abusive, harassing, overboard, and would cause WWE undue or unreasonable burden or expense."

-- As a result, lawyers for Samantha Rotunda have filed a motion in court, claiming that WWE is acting in "bad faith" by not fully disclosing documents that would reveal her ex-husband's true financial picture.

