Backstage News on Vince McMahon's Reaction to Top No Mercy Matches

Vince McMahon wanted the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match at No Mercy to be primarily kept inside the ring and not involve anything outside such as tables or foreign objects. Ultimately, many felt this exposed Strowman as he originally got over doing massive stunts outside of the ring.





The backstage reaction was that Vince was "very happy" with both the Strowman/Lesnar and Reigns/Cena matches as he got what he wanted out of them - two WrestleMania quality main event matches with four of his top stars and with clean, non-controversial finishes. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





