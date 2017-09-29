News on Usos vs. New Day Hell in a Cell Match; Enzo Amore & 205 Live Changes

Sponsored Links



-- According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the Usos vs. New Day match at Hell in a Cell seems to be the final match in their program but with the dearth of tag teams on Smackdown, it's possible another title change will happen in order to prolong the storyline even further.

-- WWE appears to be evolving '205 Live' from a wrestling oriented program into more of one that focuses on Enzo Amore. This is in response to sagging viewership numbers which have been disappointing for several months. Amore's character seems to be both a heel and face - a heel for storyline purposes, yet a face with the fans likely because he is a top merchandise mover.