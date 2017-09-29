Samoa Joe Talks About Upcoming WWE Return, Who He Has Sights Set On

Sponsored Links



Ahead of his WWE return from a knee injury next month, Samoa Joe spoke with the folks at Sky Sports for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his WWE return and how recovery has been going: "The recovery's going really well but I've only been able to perform at about 80 per cent capacity since joining NXT. Back then I had no chance to take time off because of the WWE opportunity, before I was just treating the knee problem with ice and elevation at home.

"Now it's the best I've ever felt, it really is. I also needed nasal surgery as I've broken my nose about eight times in my career so I was only breathing at around 60 per cent. You have no idea how invigorating it is now."

On Roman Reigns being one of his primary targets: "Roman Reigns is very good, he's at the peak of his career. The fans have a bone to pick with him but that doesn't concern me. He's WWE's guy, he's beaten Cena but he's never beaten me. Next time I'll beat his ass."

