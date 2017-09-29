Josh Mathews Talks About Rumors Of Anthem Wanting To Drop GFW

Sponsored Links



GFW announcer Josh Mathews recently spoke with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On reports of Anthem Sports wanting to drop GFW: "You wake up in the morning and read an article from Sports Illustrated saying that Anthem wants out and they're hemorrhaging funds and they don't want to have anything to do with this anymore. To me, that's the furthest thing from the truth. They're invested. We're doing 'Bound for Glory' on Nov. 5 and all this momentum is going forward. Then one story and one thing and one negative piece of journalism comes out and it kind of puts you eight steps back and it's really difficult."

On dropping the TNA initials: "I thought we did a great job of getting rid of TNA. Anyone that's listened to me closely call commentary, I never said TNA from the day I started here. It's not something that as a 36-year-old man, I don't want to go into a networking party and have somebody say where do you work and I tell them TNA. It's stupid and it's crass."

On whether or not the company is still GFW with Jeff Jarrett's leave of absence: "As it relates to 'Bound for Glory' and the TV's that we'll be taping in Ottawa, we're bringing Impact. The brand Impact will be coming to Ottawa for 'Bound for Glory' and the brand Impact will be taping its television shows in Canada. What happens after that, I don't know."

