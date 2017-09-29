Kane On If He Considers Himself Retired From WWE, Running For Mayor & More

Sponsored Links



Longtime WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports about running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, his future with WWE and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what it is about his time in WWE that has prepared him for the political arena: "I've been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I'm one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed. I'm also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I'm one people that is consulted about that. … It's actually my involvement in WWE that I've found hopefully will help me out in the political realm."

On what makes him think now is the right time to run for Mayor: "I'm 50 years old. There's a bit of a time constraint maybe. (laughs) It's just that time in my life and for my family as well that it's a good decision for me to pursue this."

On how often he watches WWE these days: "I catch a little most Mondays. I'm really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it's probably him. So, I'm really happy to see him doing so well. I think WWE is in very good hands with — they're not even the younger generation anymore — but with the people that are there now carrying the flag for them."

On if he considers himself retired from WWE: "We have a saying in the WWE: never say never. So, I can't answer that question. (laughs)"

