The Lawcast Ep. 21 - The Raw That Turned The Tide of the Monday Night Wars

Welcome back, cats and kittens, to the Lawcast! This week we're focusing in on a very specific date in wrestling history. On September 22nd, 1997 Stone Cold Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon in the middle of the ring, touching off perhaps the greatest and most lucrative feud in wrestling history. We're going all in on this Madison Square Garden supershow as WWF loaded up all their biggest guns and shot them at Nitro to...mixed success.

What was weird about the main event? Why did Austin/McMahon work so goddamn well? And what is one of the most underrated matches of the 90s? Listen on to find out.

All this and more, this week on the show!