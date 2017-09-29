WWE Announces That Michael Cole Will Miss Monday's Raw

-- WWE announced that Michael Cole will miss this upcoming Monday's Raw as he will instead be attending his son's wedding. This will be only the second time in 20 years that Cole will miss a Raw. Tom Phillips will take over play-by-play duties for Cole.

Michael Cole will miss this Monday’s Raw in Denver to attend his son’s wedding, WWE.com can confirm. Instead, the night’s action — including Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman and an Intercontinental Championship Match pitting Roman Reigns against The Miz — will be called by SmackDown LIVE’s Tom Phillips.

This marks only the second time in 20 years that Cole — considered “The Voice of WWE” — has missed a week of WWE television broadcasts.