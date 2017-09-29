Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops This Week For "Victory Road" Special

The "Victory Road 2017" special edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a decline in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which had the "Victory Road" theme and featured Eli Drake defending the Global Championship against Johnny Impact in the main event, finished with 264,000 viewers.

By comparison, last week's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 277,000 viewers.

The "Victory Road 2017" special edition of Impact Wrestling on Thursday helped the show finish number 128 on this week's Cable Top 150 list. Last week's show, despite the higher viewership, failed to make the list.




