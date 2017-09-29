Robbie E. Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



It looks like there will be several Impact Wrestling talent departure announcements coming in the next several weeks.

On Friday, former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Robbie E. announced his official departure from the promotion via social media.

"Thank you [Impact Wrestling] for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I'll always appreciate... on to the next..." wrote Robbie E. via his official Twitter page.

Soon after posting the tweet, Impact Wrestling responded via their official Twitter page with the following message.

"Thanks [Robbie E.] for all your passion and hard work! Don’t miss a new #DadBodDestroyer from Robbie & [Muscle & Fitness] every Monday."

Thank you @impactwrestling for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I'll always appreciate... on to the next... pic.twitter.com/nQKow4UgSK — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) September 29, 2017