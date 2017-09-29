Robbie E. Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 29, 2017 - 10:28pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like there will be several Impact Wrestling talent departure announcements coming in the next several weeks.

On Friday, former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Robbie E. announced his official departure from the promotion via social media.

"Thank you [Impact Wrestling] for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I'll always appreciate... on to the next..." wrote Robbie E. via his official Twitter page.

Soon after posting the tweet, Impact Wrestling responded via their official Twitter page with the following message.

"Thanks [Robbie E.] for all your passion and hard work! Don’t miss a new #DadBodDestroyer from Robbie & [Muscle & Fitness] every Monday."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.