Ahmed Johnson Talks About Backstage Scuffle With The Rock, Vince McMahon

Former Attitude Era WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently appeared as a guest on The Unsanctioned Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On a backstage scuffle he had with The Rock: "What happened was, he was back in the locker room and I was already back there on the other side of the lockers, so, he couldn't see me. And he walked in there with Triple H and Shawn, and they were all talking and they were making black jokes, and they didn't know I was there. When Triple H said, 'Man, we were joking Rocky, we were joking,' and Rock said, 'That's okay, people look at me and think I'm black. I'm not black, man. My dad had an affair on my dad with a white man. That's my dad. The white guy is my dad.'

"He was serious as a heart attack. So I stepped from around the locker and said, 'What you just say?' He said, 'Aw, aw, nothing, man, you know just here bulls--tting,' and I said, 'Yeah, I heard you over there selling that bulls--t, man. What did you say about your dad? You mean to tell me this man bust his ass for us to be in this federation, and you're denying him?' Then he got cocky and said, 'Man, this ain't none of your business' Once he said that, we went for blows. After that, Ron Simmons and Papa Shango broke it up."

On The New Day: "Now come on, don't one of them got a doctorate degree or something? Come on, man. But he [Vince] got you acting like a clown on a clown car. I think it is shucking and jiving for him. I just think that especially homeboy with that degree [Xavier Woods], they can find something better for him. He could be like a Clarence Mason, like a black wrestling Clarence Mason."

On whether or not he would welcome "closure" with Vince McMahon: "As a man, I would want closure with any man. If could make closure with any man, I would want that. As a man and as a Christian, I would want that. But as far as me kissing your behind, forget it. Naw. That ain't even gonna happen."

