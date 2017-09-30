Matt Hardy Has Creative Plans for Himself; WWE Wants Ric Flair at Raw & House Show

Sponsored Links

With Jeff Hardy sidelined for likely around six months after needing rotator cuff surgery, the word is that Matt Hardy has mutiple creative ideas for himself to keep him afloat as a singles wrestler in Jeff's absence.





With Ric Flair out of hospital and back home as of last week, the speculation is that WWE will want him to appear on camera at the 11/14 Raw in Charlotte and also the Starrcade house show in Greensboro at the end of November - assuming he is physically able to attend. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





