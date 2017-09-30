Kurt Angle Says He Undergoes WWE Drug Testing; Believes He Will Wrestle Again[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Kurt Angle recently spoke to Fox Sports in Australia about a number of topics, including a potential in-ring return to WWE. Angle also revealed that he has yet to undergo any sort of physical for WWE (which would be needed in order to wrestle) but that he is involved in getting drug tested since he's an on-air personality.
-- Angle also said that he believes it's only a matter of time before he's cleared to wrestle again and has several opponents in mind already.
-- To read the whole interview/article, click here.