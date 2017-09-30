Kurt Angle Says He Undergoes WWE Drug Testing; Believes He Will Wrestle Again

Sponsored Links



-- Kurt Angle recently spoke to Fox Sports in Australia about a number of topics, including a potential in-ring return to WWE. Angle also revealed that he has yet to undergo any sort of physical for WWE (which would be needed in order to wrestle) but that he is involved in getting drug tested since he's an on-air personality.

-- Angle also said that he believes it's only a matter of time before he's cleared to wrestle again and has several opponents in mind already.

“I believe it’s a very good option,” he said of getting back in the ring. “I would say I will most likely wrestle. I have not taken a physical yet. I’m basically waiting on the boss. It’s up to Vince McMahon. “I would imagine I will. I’d imagine the storyline is going to go somewhere with Jason Jordan, so I’m just being patient and enjoying the general manager job. “Hopefully, eventually I’ll get back to wrestling.”

