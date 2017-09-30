Young Bucks React to WWE Legal Threat by Releasing "Cease & Desist" T-Shirt

Sponsored Links



-- As reported recently, WWE has sent The Young Bucks a cease and desist letter, asking them to to immediately refrain from using the "too sweet" hand gestures. While the tag team is consulting with lawyers on how to proceed, it doesn't appear as if they are going to just roll over and play dead. The duo released a new t-shirt yesterday, basically mocking the entire incident (seen below) and the item is already a top seller: