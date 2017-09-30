Charlotte On Potential Ronda Rousey Showdown: "She Knows Where To Find Me!"

Sponsored Links



Following the interaction between the two Four Horsewomen groups, talk continues regarding former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey making the transition from the Octagon to the squared circle.

During her recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio Show, Charlotte Flair was happy to fan the flames and add to the hype about a potential showdown between herself and Rousey, noting, "she knows where to find me!"

The former multiple-time WWE and NXT Women's Champion and daughter of legendary WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair would go on to elaborate on the talk about "Rowdy" Ronda possibly ending up in WWE.

"So many people care about her," said Charlotte. "I'm glad that she's bringing so much attention to the sport."

Charlotte continued, "But if you're asking me whether or not she'll be joining the WWE, or whether there will be a match between us, I can honestly say that I have no idea."

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at BustedOpenNation.com.