Maryse & Maria Kanellis Both off TV; Enzo Looking into a Rap Career

Maria Kanellis and Maryse are both off TV due to their pregnancies. It was actually believed that Maryse was going to be taken off of TV around the time Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were introduced as the Miztourage but she was kept active for several more weeks as not many people in WWE knew she was pregnant.





Enzo Amore is reportedly looking into a rap career as his next move but if he goes that route, he would not be able to use the Enzo name outside of WWE. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





