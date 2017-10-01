News & Notes: Vince McMahon Biopic, Kane's Future, Breezango Interview

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in “Pandemonium,” which is the biopic on Vince’s life that is currently under development. Cooper was offered the role weeks ago, but it is unknown whether he has accepted.

-- According to Dave Meltzer of f4wonline.com, there are no plans for Kane to return to in-ring action for WWE.

-- There's a Breezango interview here where they talk about how their tag team was formed by chance since neither Tyler Breeze or Fandango had anything going on creatively.