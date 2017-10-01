News & Notes: Vince McMahon Biopic, Kane's Future, Breezango Interview

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 1, 2017 - 4:09am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in “Pandemonium,” which is the biopic on Vince’s life that is currently under development. Cooper was offered the role weeks ago, but it is unknown whether he has accepted.

-- According to Dave Meltzer of f4wonline.com, there are no plans for Kane to return to in-ring action for WWE.

-- There's a Breezango interview here where they talk about how their tag team was formed by chance since neither Tyler Breeze or Fandango had anything going on creatively.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.