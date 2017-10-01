Former WWE Superstar Recalls Vince McMahon Speech Starting Attitude Era

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher (a.k.a. Grandmaster Sexay of "Too Cool") recently appeared as a guest on The Roman Show for an interview.

During the discussion, Christopher, son of WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, spoke about the time Vince McMahon declared the "Attitude Era" in front of the WWE locker room and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Vince McMahon officially declaring the WWE Attitude Era: "One day Vince put us in a big ball room and he said, 'As of today everyone is going to have attitude,'" Christopher recalls. I don't care if you are at the mall, if you are eating at a restaurant, I don't care if you are at the airport. We had attitude. We didn't read scripts and stuff like that from writers that write for The Simpsons that's what done today."

On comparisons between WWE and WCW talent rosters at that time: "When you have people like DX, Chyna, Chris Benoit, Hardy Boyz, I can go on and on. You can't compare. We put WCW out of business."

Check out the complete episode of The Roman Show featuring the Brian Christopher interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.