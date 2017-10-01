Jericho On Nearly Bringing Back America's Funniest Home Videos, Vince/The Rock

Sponsored Links



As noted, Chris Jericho recently appeared on Q With Tom Power to promote his new book, "No Is A Four Letter Word." In addition to the highlights from the interview that we posted earlier this week, below are some more notes from his appearance on the show.

On Vince McMahon's work ethic rubbing off on people and helping some succeed outside of WWE, such as The Rock, Batista and himself: "You talk about someone like The Rock who goes to Hollywood and it's like, 'This guy's work-ethic is incredible! He's the greatest in the crew, he buys presents for the catering ladies, he does all the press, he's tireless.' It's because that's the way that our boss is. No matter if you work for Vince and go off and never work for him again, he's always our boss in the back of our minds because he does teach us how to make it. He told me once, 'I'm not just trying to give you lessons about wrestling, I'm giving you lessons on life.' That's what he's done for us and that's why we have such a great work ethic."

On his attempt to become the host of a revived version of "America's Funniest Home Videos": "Somewhere out there there's an actual episode America's Funniest Home Videos hosted by Chris Jericho in front of the audience. We did everything, the voiceovers, the whole thing. It was beyond an audition. It was great, once I got to that point, it was mine, I had it. Everything was going my way until there was a last-second swerve and guess what? I don't get it. A year and a half of work is summed up in a 45-second phone call, 'Sorry, we're going with somebody else.' This was just two years ago, it was crushing, it crushed me. From a mainstream standpoint, from a prestige standpoint, for finally getting this big gig outside of all these other things that I do, the money was crazy for three weeks of work... But, the principle is that you goit to let it go, you can't let it ruin your life."

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview at CBC.ca.