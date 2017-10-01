WWE Superstars Debuting In WWE 2K18 (Video), Dolph Ziggler, Curtis Axel

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is a video released by WWE where they look at ten playable character roster debuts in the new WWE 2K18 video game. Among those included in the video are Bobby Roode, Sanity, The Authors of Pain, Peyton Royce, No Way Jose and more.

- WWE Superstar Curtis Axel celebrates his 38th birthday today. Axel was born on October 1, 1979. Also celebrating birthdays today are Robbie E. (34) and Rico Constantino (54).

- Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to be in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday, October 3rd at the Cricket Wireless store on 6554 S Parker Rd., Ste 109 from 10am to noon signing autographs and taking photos. For more information, check out the promotional tweet embedded below.