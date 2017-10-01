Video: Brie Bella Talks About Maryse Having A Baby, Their Issues In The Past

On The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel, Brie Bella took part in a Q&A with fans where she spoke about Maryse having a baby.

For those who have watched Total Divas in the past, it's no secret that Brie and Maryse have had their issues over the years. Regardless, the Bella Twin made sure to express the fact that she is nothing but happy for her fellow WWE comrad.

"I am so happy for her," said Brie in the new video released this week, which you can watch above. "I think it's a beautiful thing - put aside whatever our thing was - going through a pregnancy and being a first time Mom is crazy what it does to you."

Bella, who herself recently had a baby with WWE SmackDown Live General Manager and fellow Total Divas / Total Bellas co-star Daniel Bryan, would elaborate on what it's like to enter into motherhood.

"You just love your baby so much and it's such a beautiful journey," said Bella. "When you have a baby, you realize what your true purpose is in life. So, I'm excited for her to experience that.

"I'm excited for her and Mike [Miz] to go on that journey, because it made Bryan and I closer in such a different way thought we couldn't imagine. I honestly can't wait to see what their baby looks like."

Check out the complete Brie Bella Q&A video via The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel above or at YouTube.com.




