WWE Live Event Results (9/30/17) - Boise, ID

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Tim Cooley Jr. for sending this in

WWE Live Boise ID results 9-30

Match 1

Smackdown tag titles on the line in a 3 way dance. Usos, Breezango,

New day. Winner and still champs New Day.

Match 2

6 man tag Hype Bros & Luke Harper vs Ascension & Eric Rowan. Winners

Hype Bros & Luke Harper

Match 3

Fatal 4 way for US title - AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, The

Silencer. Winner & still champion AJ Styles.

Match 4

Sami Zayn vs Mike Kanellis. Winner Sami Zayn.

After the match Kanellis

got on the Mic and demanded another match. Sin Cara came out and pinned

him in seconds.

Match 5

Rusev vs Chad Gable, winner Rusev

Match 6

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler, winner Roode

Match 7

6 women tag match, Charlotte, Naomi, & Becky Lynch vs Lana, Natalya, &

Carmella. Winners Charlotte, Naomi, Lynch

Match 8 WWE Title match Jinder Mahal w/Singh Brothers vs Shinsuke Nakamura,

Winner w/ interference Mahal.

After the match Nakamura cleaned house to send

fans home happy.