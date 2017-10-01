WWE Live Event Results (9/30/17) - Boise, ID

Submitted by rajah.com on October 1, 2017
Posted In:
Thanks to rajah.com reader Tim Cooley Jr. for sending this in

WWE Live Boise ID results 9-30

Match 1
Smackdown tag titles on the line in a 3 way dance. Usos, Breezango,
New day. Winner and still champs New Day.

Match 2
6 man tag Hype Bros & Luke Harper vs Ascension & Eric Rowan. Winners
Hype Bros & Luke Harper

Match 3
Fatal 4 way for US title - AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, The
Silencer. Winner & still champion AJ Styles.

Match 4
Sami Zayn vs Mike Kanellis. Winner Sami Zayn.

After the match Kanellis
got on the Mic and demanded another match. Sin Cara came out and pinned
him in seconds.

Match 5
Rusev vs Chad Gable, winner Rusev

Match 6
Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler, winner Roode

Match 7
6 women tag match, Charlotte, Naomi, & Becky Lynch vs Lana, Natalya, &
Carmella. Winners Charlotte, Naomi, Lynch

Match 8 WWE Title match Jinder Mahal w/Singh Brothers vs Shinsuke Nakamura,
Winner w/ interference Mahal.

After the match Nakamura cleaned house to send
fans home happy.




