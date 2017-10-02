Corey Graves vs. Enzo Amore on Twitter

Sponsored Links



-- Corey Graves and Enzo Amore got into it on Twitter, in what is being described as not being anything set up by WWE and instead done by both individuals on their own.

-- It started with Graves tweeting:

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate.



I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

-- Enzo responded with, referencing Graves retiring from WWE as a wrestler due to effects of multiple concussions:

Nah u didn't fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY — Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017

-- While Graves seemed to ignore that (or hasn't responded yet), his younger brother - pro wrestler who goes by Sam Adonis tweeted: