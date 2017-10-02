Corey Graves vs. Enzo Amore on Twitter[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Corey Graves and Enzo Amore got into it on Twitter, in what is being described as not being anything set up by WWE and instead done by both individuals on their own.
-- It started with Graves tweeting:
-- Enzo responded with, referencing Graves retiring from WWE as a wrestler due to effects of multiple concussions:
-- While Graves seemed to ignore that (or hasn't responded yet), his younger brother - pro wrestler who goes by Sam Adonis tweeted: