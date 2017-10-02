News & Notes: Brock Lesnar Wrestles, Bobby Heenan's Funeral, more

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 2, 2017 - 12:45am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal title at a house show on Saturday in Winnipeg, MB against Sheamus of all people. We're told the reason Lesnar appeared at this live event is because he only lives a few hours away in Maryfield, SK.

-- Bobby Heenan's funeral took place this past Friday and was limited to only close friends and family. Among wrestling personalities, it was attended by Jim Brunzell, Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, Ed Leslie, Kerwin Silfies, Mickie Jay Henson, Gerald Brisco, Bruce Prichard and Mike and Karen Tenay.

-- Smackdown this coming Tuesday will be going head-to-head against the Yankees vs. Twins MBL playoff game. With Raw now head-to-head against Monday Night Football, both shows are expected to suffer in ratings/viewership this week and in the case of Raw, all through the rest of 2017.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.