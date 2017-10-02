Raw Preview: Reigns vs. Miz, Rollins vs. Strowman, Alexa Bliss/Mickie James, more

Sponsored Links



-- WWE.com's Raw preview for tonight:

Roman Reigns battles The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Reigns will battle The Miz for his title, and The Miztourage will undoubtedly be lurking at ringside. Can Reigns capture his first Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion, or will Miz continue to boast about his own crew’s supremacy over the disbanded Hounds of Justice?

The Kingslayer aims to conquer The Monster Among Men

When Ambrose’s fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins criticized his partner’s “self-destructive” behavior, Ambrose countered that perhaps The Architect could benefit from being a little less predictable. Rollins then did something that no sensible person could have predicted: He demanded a match against Strowman this coming Monday night on Raw.

How will Alexa Bliss respond to Mickie James’ attack?

“The Goddess of WWE” is undoubtedly regretting bringing Mickie back to WWE earlier this year. What will she have to say about the veteran Superstar on Raw?

When will Nevillle strike again?

After Neville defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live, the hobbled Amore brutalized the newly former champion with his crutch. How will Neville repay “Muscles Marinara”?