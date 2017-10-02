Raw Preview: Reigns vs. Miz, Rollins vs. Strowman, Alexa Bliss/Mickie James, more

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 2, 2017 - 12:57am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- WWE.com's Raw preview for tonight:

Roman Reigns battles The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship
Reigns will battle The Miz for his title, and The Miztourage will undoubtedly be lurking at ringside. Can Reigns capture his first Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion, or will Miz continue to boast about his own crew’s supremacy over the disbanded Hounds of Justice?

The Kingslayer aims to conquer The Monster Among Men
When Ambrose’s fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins criticized his partner’s “self-destructive” behavior, Ambrose countered that perhaps The Architect could benefit from being a little less predictable. Rollins then did something that no sensible person could have predicted: He demanded a match against Strowman this coming Monday night on Raw.

How will Alexa Bliss respond to Mickie James’ attack?
“The Goddess of WWE” is undoubtedly regretting bringing Mickie back to WWE earlier this year. What will she have to say about the veteran Superstar on Raw?

When will Nevillle strike again?
After Neville defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live, the hobbled Amore brutalized the newly former champion with his crutch. How will Neville repay “Muscles Marinara”?




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.