WWE Coverage Of Lesnar vs. Sheamus (Videos), Angle/Batista In WWE 2K18

- Featured above and below are two more WWE 2K18 entrance videos. The above video features former WWE Superstar turned emerging Hollywood actor Batista's entrance, while the video embedded below takes a look at WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle making his way to the squared circle.

- As noted, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal Championship against Sheamus at the WWE live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada over the weekend. WWE posted the following coverage of the match on their various social media channels.