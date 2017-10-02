Court Bauer Talks MLW: One-Shot, WWE Nearly Booking Lesnar-Batista Feud

Sponsored Links



Former WWE creative team member / writer and current MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Inc Podcast to promote the upcoming MLW: One-Shot event. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the MLW: One-Shot event and the "Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb match: "I really wanted to showcase Jeff Cobb and his talents. Meanwhile, you've got Tom Lawlor breaking onto the scene after initially wrestling out of the Orlando area in the mid-2000s before hitting it big in MMA and going onto the UFC. You have the pedigree of an Olympic wrestler, who's a ferocious suplexing beast, in the 'Hawaiian Hulk' Jeff Cobb, versus 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor who is a scrappy, suplexing wrestler in his own right."

On nearly booking a major Brock Lesnar vs. Batista program for Lesnar's rumored WWE return in 2005: "I really liked the Brock and Bautista because of the parallels going back to OVW. It was a classic, traditional Vince McMahon collision course of two massive forces. It was a big money match. Bautista needed something different to shake things up for him and Brock Lesnar could have really fit that mold rather well. We were going to have him leave a trail of wreckage until Bautista said, 'That's enough. You're on my turf. I'm going to put down this great white shark'.

"Someone asked Vince point blank is he in fact coming back and we got the answer to not factor Brock Lesnar into our plans for the immediate future. That was Vince's very firm way of saying we're not doing business with him at the moment."

Check out the complete episode of the Wrestling Inc Podcast featuring the Court Bauer interview at WrestlingInc.com.