Colt Cabana Talks About Lawsuit Against WWE "Costing Him A Lot Of Money"

It looks like Colt Cabana is finding out first hand that lawsuits aren't cheap, particularly when going up against a billion dollar corporation.

Cabana appeared as a guest on The LAW (Live Audio Wrestling) radio show out of Canada recently and spoke about the affect his lawsuit against WWE doctor Christopher Amann is having on his bank account.

"The update is that it's still going on, it's costing me a lot of money, and that's the extent that my lawyers will allow me to talk," Cabana said. "So nothing breaking here, but just do know that it's always on my mind, it's always a very sad thing."

Cabana continued, "And I've talked to other podcasters... it's kind of changed the way that he's worked and realizing that this is a reality that you can host a show and get sued for it. It's always in the back of my mind now, which is a little upsetting, but that's the way of the world, I guess."

Cabana also spoke about his reaction to the recent Kevin Owens / Vince McMahon segment on SmackDown Live, which saw McMahon mock Owens in the storyline for wanting to file a lawsuit against WWE, a subject that touched a bit of a nerve with the host of "The Art Of Wrestling" podcast.

"I watched it a couple days afterwards and a little bit of me wanted to make gifs and little videos of him saying something about lawsuits and that kind of stuff," Cabana said. "I mean, I don't know. Punk and I, we didn't do a lawsuit. We're getting sued. But it did hit a little home, and of course made me a little sad."

