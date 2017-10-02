Rapper Who Did Mahal's Theme Talks Working With WWE, Not Knowing Mahal[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Rap artist Ali Kaz recently spoke with The Express Tribune. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.
On first getting an email from longtime WWE composer Jim Johnston: "At that time, I didn't know who Jim Johnston or Jinder Mahal was. Upon researching, I figured that this was going to be the biggest project of my life."
On being the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE: "I am the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE on a track and it gives me a new confidence and pride that I can bring Pakistani hip-hop to a new level."
On Jinder Mahal: "I think Jinder Mahal is very hardworking and talent wrestler. He has been trying to build an image for a very long time and I think finally he has proven his potential to the world. He didn't give up for years and he improved himself tremendously to be the world champion. I have mad respect for him."
Check out the complete Ali Kaz interview at Tribune.com.pk.