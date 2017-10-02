Rapper Who Did Mahal's Theme Talks Working With WWE, Not Knowing Mahal

Sponsored Links



Rap artist Ali Kaz recently spoke with The Express Tribune. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On first getting an email from longtime WWE composer Jim Johnston: "At that time, I didn't know who Jim Johnston or Jinder Mahal was. Upon researching, I figured that this was going to be the biggest project of my life."

On being the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE: "I am the first Pakistani hip-hop artist to work with WWE on a track and it gives me a new confidence and pride that I can bring Pakistani hip-hop to a new level."

On Jinder Mahal: "I think Jinder Mahal is very hardworking and talent wrestler. He has been trying to build an image for a very long time and I think finally he has proven his potential to the world. He didn't give up for years and he improved himself tremendously to be the world champion. I have mad respect for him."

Check out the complete Ali Kaz interview at Tribune.com.pk.