Taya Valkyrie On Women's Revolution, AAA Departure, Lucha Underground

Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with the folks from the Wrestling Epicenter for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On season four of Lucha Underground: "Ugh! Honestly, we are in the same position as all of you. We don't know what's going on. It's been a frustrating situation for all of us. It's been 15 months since we filmed Ultima Lucha Tres! We love making that product. It is a totally different product than anything else in the wrestling world. We're like sitting ducks waiting, but that's why it is cool that we all have these different opportunities like I went to Japan twice last year, I'm now doing stuff with Impact. I got to travel across the States and wrestle anyone that I want. Take it for what it is. I'm just really excited and hoping we get some news really soon about it."

On what led to her departure from AAA: "Well, of course they're going to say different! [Laughs] I know the truth because I lived the truth. That's fine. Let them say what they're going to say to make some people with the name called Vampiro look bad. [Laughs] It is what it is. I couldn't go down to TV, because I got into a car accident. They then stripped me of the title without telling me. Got back the title by lying to Johnny about it. It was a big old mess, but I am not a grudge holder. I don't believe in closing doors. I'm continuing to live my life. With that said, what happened sucked. I really felt taken advantage of by a company I had so much loyalty towards. I felt really betrayed. The family down in AAA, they are my family! They protected me and took care of me and had me become who I am today within the Lucha Libre community ... And then then went and did this. It really pissed me off. It didn't have anything to do with the belt itself. It had to do with a respect and a loyalty. A lot of people left the company. I decided to stay and be loyal to the company and got kicked in the butt. It was hard for me on a personal level, because it felt like a betrayal. It is what it is. I would never wish bad on anybody or a company, but I want them to recognize what they did ... Yeah, I've heard these weird apologies from [Vampiro]. It just doesn't make any sense. Everybody should just be honest with what happened and we'll move on. I'm an adult. I don't have time for childish games."

On the women's revolution in the wrestling business: "I think it is something that has evolved over time. I don't want this to be a trend. If everyone loves women's wrestling because we are challenging ourselves and having these crazy ass matches, then believe in us too. Don't just talk about it."

