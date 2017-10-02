NFL Stars Wear Custom Ric Flair Cleats (Photos), Orton/Sheamus, More

- Featured above courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel is the complete Randy Orton vs. Sheamus match for the WWE Championship from the WWE Hell In A Cell 2010 pay-per-view. WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 returns to pay-per-view later this month.

- On Sunday, NFL players Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons wore Under Armor cleats inspired by WWE Hall Of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Check out photos from Instagram and Twitter below.

One time for the Nature Boy @ricflairnatureboy #Wooooooooooo!! #JetFlying #RolexWearing #KissStealing #BeanTalking

A post shared by Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@mohamedsanu) on




