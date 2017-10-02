Shane McMahon Invests in Marijuana Company & Then Sues Them

Thanks to rajah.com reader Gabriel Aponte for sending this in

-- The NY Daily News has an article up this morning about Shane McMahon's involvement in a legal marijuana company and that he invested $500,000 in the Connecticut-based firm EnviroGrow, which sells the modules in states where the drug is legal for medical or recreational use, in exchange for a large stake in the company.

-- McMahon's interest in the company went public last year when he filed a lawsuit in Connecticut court in which he accused the company’s owner of "duping him about the state of the company."

-- After making the investment, Shane then traveled to inspect the plant and found the company virtually "non-existent." McMahon then demanded his money back but was refused, prompting him to file the lawsuit.

-- To read the full article, click HERE.




