Latest on When Lesnar & Cena Will be Back; Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns?

-- Brock Lesnar and John Cena are now both scheduled to be at WWE Survivor Series in November. Lesnar will be at least one or two Raw shows leading to the PPV with the rumor being that his opponent will be Finn Balor - though that is not confirmed. He is also scheduled to appear at the 10/23 Raw in Green Bay, WI.

-- Ticket prices for the upcoming Raw tour in India are expected to be "real high" and the speculation on Wrestling Observer Radio is that while the card is missing many big stars, WWE will try to capitalize by putting Jinder Mahal in a main event with likely Roman Reigns or possibly someone like Finn Balor.