-- Before Raw, WWE taped matches for Main Event to air later this week. The results were:

Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder





Rich Swann and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar

-- After Raw, Bray Wyatt came out and battled Finn Balor in the dark match of the night. Wyatt used some foreign weapons such as a kendo stick and a table, but Balor got the win via Coup de Gras.