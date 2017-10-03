Smackdown Preview: Nakamura Interview, Fashion Police, Owens/Shane, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is WWE.com's Smackdown Live preview for tonight:

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens to stand face-to-face

Though Owens showed last week that he is just as ruthless as ever when he attempted to end Sami Zayn’s career, that didn’t stop him from retreating into the WWE Universe when Shane-O-Mac emerged to engage him. What will happen when the two the adversaries stand face-to-face inside the ring tonight on SmackDown LIVE, five days ahead of their career-altering showdown in The Devil’s Playground?

The Usos plan to read The New Day their rights

Last week, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day elevated their longstanding rivalry against The Usos to a whole new level when they proposed a Hell in a Cell Match for their title showdown at Sunday’s pay-per-view. The no-nonsense Samoan warriors accepted this challenge, and the stage is now set for what could be the most destructive clash yet between these two remarkable teams. What will go down before then?

Shinsuke Nakamura interview to kick off SmackDown LIVE

After several weeks of controversial taunting from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura finally had enough last week and took out both The Modern Day Maharaja and The Singh Brothers in explosive fashion. Now, en route to their WWE Title Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, don’t miss an exclusive interview with The King of Strong Style, scheduled to kick off what promises to be a highly-volatile episode of the blue brand tonight.

The Lone Wolf to go back to war with Tye Dillinger

The two Superstars will once again clash tonight, but with only five days remaining until Corbin’s U.S Championship Match against Styles at WWE Hell in a Cell, will the Phenomenal titleholder play a part in the outcome?

The Fashion Police return in search of justice

The headline speaks for itself. Even with all the anticipation for this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell event, one cannot help but be excited for The Fashion Police to get back on the case. Don’t miss the latest installment, as Fandango and Tyler Breeze look to get to the bottom of Team Blue’s biggest mysteries tonight on SmackDown LIVE. The Fashion Police return in search of justice