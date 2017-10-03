WWE Rumors: Shield Reunion at TLC, Sister Abigail Character

Sponsored Links



-- As noted before, the Shield is reuniting for the upcoming TLC PPV and the match appears to be the trio going up against Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro instead of Miz with his Miztourage.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the rumors that WWE will use Paige as "Sister Abigail" is probably unlikely to happen. Instead, he believes WWE will use someone relatively "new", perhaps not even in the company, as this individual would not necessarily be required to wrestle.