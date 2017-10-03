WWE Rumors: Shield Reunion at TLC, Sister Abigail Character

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 3, 2017 - 12:33pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As noted before, the Shield is reuniting for the upcoming TLC PPV and the match appears to be the trio going up against Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro instead of Miz with his Miztourage.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the rumors that WWE will use Paige as "Sister Abigail" is probably unlikely to happen. Instead, he believes WWE will use someone relatively "new", perhaps not even in the company, as this individual would not necessarily be required to wrestle.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.