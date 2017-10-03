Orton Explains Selling So Much For Aiden English, Edge & Christian's Influence

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 3, 2017 - 12:50pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Longtime WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently appeared as a guest on Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the influence Edge and Christian had on his WWE career: "If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here. That run in 2011 really helped me out in many aspects. Confidence in the ring, everything. Even that period, that late in my career, I still didn't have the most confidence. I'd be down on myself sometimes. You guys were always good about talking me up. I appreciate everything you guys have done for me, especially Jay in 2011."

On why he sold so much for Aiden English during their two recent matches: "He got a rub from that match because of how I sold for him. I was able to give him a great set of heat on me, have him reverse out of some stuff that no one has ever anyone done to me before…he was very appreciative and thankful, and I could tell he knew that I was trying my best to give him as much as I could, given the circumstances. And I'm only like that because of guys like you and Adam that taught me that earlier in my career. I saw how I needed to be later in my career when I had the power to help guys and I find myself in those shoes now. It's very rewarding to work with newer guys."

Check out the complete episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness featuring the Randy Orton interview at Art19.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.