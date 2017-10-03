Orton Explains Selling So Much For Aiden English, Edge & Christian's Influence

Sponsored Links



Longtime WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently appeared as a guest on Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the influence Edge and Christian had on his WWE career: "If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here. That run in 2011 really helped me out in many aspects. Confidence in the ring, everything. Even that period, that late in my career, I still didn't have the most confidence. I'd be down on myself sometimes. You guys were always good about talking me up. I appreciate everything you guys have done for me, especially Jay in 2011."

On why he sold so much for Aiden English during their two recent matches: "He got a rub from that match because of how I sold for him. I was able to give him a great set of heat on me, have him reverse out of some stuff that no one has ever anyone done to me before…he was very appreciative and thankful, and I could tell he knew that I was trying my best to give him as much as I could, given the circumstances. And I'm only like that because of guys like you and Adam that taught me that earlier in my career. I saw how I needed to be later in my career when I had the power to help guys and I find myself in those shoes now. It's very rewarding to work with newer guys."

